This VH1 Puff Piece On ‘Financier’ Jeffrey Epstein Aged Like Prison Toilet Wine

VH1 put out a puff piece on alleged billionaire Jeffrey Epstein back in the day, and it doesn’t come across very well in the year 2021.

“35 seconds in and you’re thinking, this won’t get worse,” Eoin Higgins wrote Monday on Twitter when he shared the clip, which originally aired in 2007, according to the New York Post. “But it does.”

It definitely does. See for yourself.

Epstein was a well-known math teacher turned “financier” who was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute back in 2008. The part about Epstein buying an old school house for his home doesn’t look very good for the now-deceased money-maker. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Admits To Bringing Young Women To The Billionaire)

In July of 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. In August that same year, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell.

This video somehow mentions all of the suspicious things about Epstein that nobody really seemed to pay attention to back then.

“…Eventually launching his own exclusive finance firm for billionaire clients, but he just couldn’t keep out of the classroom,” the VH1 voiceover said. “So when he was shopping for a new house, he bought himself an entire school house.”

The puff piece went on to talk about how Epstein owned multiple private planes, including a Boeing 727.

“What do you need a commercial sized airliner for?” a guy in the VH1 piece asked.

Well, that’s a great question.

The VH1 video then goes on to really emphasize the friendship between Epstein and Bill Clinton, which is just the icing on the cake in this video.

With everything we now know about Epstein and the accusations made against him, this is definitely not a good look for him or VH1.