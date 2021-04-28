Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather Will Officially Fight June 6 In Miami

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match is officially on the books.

The legendary boxer announced Tuesday night that the pair will fight June 6 in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. You can watch the official announcement video below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, it had been reported that the fight was going to happen Saturday June 5. Now, it’s taking place on a Sunday, which makes zero sense.

Who the hell wants to drink a bunch of beer and order a fight on a Sunday night? That’s a terrible decision. Nobody wants to be super hungover for work.

Fights are meant for Saturday nights. They’re not meant for Sundays.

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Trillerhttps://t.co/rj1QE2MhWd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 22, 2021

Having said that, I still can’t believe this fight is happening. Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer ever, and he’s now going to fight a social media star.

He must really think there’s a bunch of money to be made. There’s no other explanation.

We all know Logan Paul has zero shot of winning. The real question is whether or not he can land a real solid punch on the most elusive athlete boxing has ever seen.

As a betting man, I’d bet no. I’ve been wrong in the past, but I’m just not confident at all Logan can land a real shot.

We’ll find out June 6! It should be interesting. It’s just a damn shame it’s taking place on a Sunday. Whoever made that decision should be fired.