Watch Chris Pratt In The First Preview For His New Movie ‘The Tomorrow War’

Chris Pratt’s new movie “The Tomorrow War” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to the preview’s YouTube description, is, “Soldiers and civilians travel to the year 2051 to join a global war against a deadly alien species.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If that’s not enough to get you excited, the first preview released Wednesday should be more than enough to get the job done.

Give it a watch below.

I know it was only a short preview, but this movie looks absolutely outstanding. It looks incredible on so many different levels.

Chris Pratt appears to play some kind of badass operator hunting down aliens in the future. Yeah, you don’t need to say anything else.

Sign me up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tomorrow War (@thetomorrowwar)

It’s truly incredible how big of a star Pratt has become over the past few years. The man went from being on “Parks and Rec” to arguably being the biggest actor in the game.

Now, he has a major action film coming out and he’s also starring in “The Terminal List” on FX. The dude just doesn’t know how to stop winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tomorrow War (@thetomorrowwar)

The good news is that we also won’t have to wait long to see “The Tomorrow War” because it drops July 2 on Amazon Prime. I can’t wait to check it out!