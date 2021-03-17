Filming Has Started On Chris Pratt’s New Series ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt’s highly-anticipated thriller series “The Terminal List” has started filming.

Pratt recently announced on Instagram that cameras are rolling on the series with fellow Taylor Kitsch and director Antoine Fuqua. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is as follows:

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am about the fact Chris Pratt is making this TV series. He’s one of the best actors in the game, and his range is simply absurd.

He went from being Andy on “Parks and Rec” to being one of the most serious actors in all of Hollywood.

Now, he’s going to star as a former Navy SEAL who returns home to find that he’s involved in a gigantic conspiracy.

Say no more, friends! I’m all in.

Plus, we know Amazon has a track record of success with content like this. Through two seasons, “Jack Ryan” has been outstanding on the streaming platform.

Throw in Kitsch and you’re bound to have a ridiculous amount of success. What an absolute all-star lineup of talent in front of and behind the camera.

There’s no set release date yet for “The Terminal List,” but I can promise you that I’ll keep you all updated as the information rolls in!