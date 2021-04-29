Bryce Harper Takes A Pitch Straight To The Face Against The Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper suffered a terrifying moment Wednesday night against the Cardinals.

The MLB outfielder took a pitch from Genesis Cabrera directly to the face, and he had to obviously leave the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredibly scary moment below.

Génesis Cabrera hits Bryce Harper in the face and Didi Gregorius in the ribs with his first two pitches Benches get warned and Joe Girardi gets ejected, yelling “throw the ball over the fucking plate!” on his way out. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt yelled back pic.twitter.com/PLMmBQhvCt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 29, 2021

All things considered, Harper honestly handled taking a ball to the face like an absolute champ. I would probably be dead if I took a pitch like that to face.

He was obviously in a ton of pain, but he also managed to walk off field under his owner power, which is nothing short of shocking.

After the game, he told the media that things were also just fine. He should consider himself very lucky.

“Face is still there. We’re all good.” Bryce Harper says “everything came back good” after taking a 97 mph fastball to the face. (via @bryceharper3) pic.twitter.com/SYJdxb5m5H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2021

If you drill a guy with a pitch like that, you’re risking all hell breaking loose. That’s the kind of stuff that might actually get you punched in the MLB.

Outside of the NHL, fights rarely happen in pro sports. Well, drilling one of the best players in the game right in the face certainly changes the dynamics.

That didn’t happen Wednesday night, but it very easily could have.

Bryce Harper left tonight’s game after getting hit in the face with a 97 mph fastball. pic.twitter.com/851loKLqKK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2021

Harper should be counting his lucky stars that this situation didn’t turn out much worse.