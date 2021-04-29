Editorial

Bryce Harper Takes A Pitch Straight To The Face Against The Cardinals

Bryce Harper (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1387587083737485317)

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper suffered a terrifying moment Wednesday night against the Cardinals.

The MLB outfielder took a pitch from Genesis Cabrera directly to the face, and he had to obviously leave the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredibly scary moment below.

All things considered, Harper honestly handled taking a ball to the face like an absolute champ. I would probably be dead if I took a pitch like that to face.

He was obviously in a ton of pain, but he also managed to walk off field under his owner power, which is nothing short of shocking.

After the game, he told the media that things were also just fine. He should consider himself very lucky.

If you drill a guy with a pitch like that, you’re risking all hell breaking loose. That’s the kind of stuff that might actually get you punched in the MLB.

Outside of the NHL, fights rarely happen in pro sports. Well, drilling one of the best players in the game right in the face certainly changes the dynamics.

That didn’t happen Wednesday night, but it very easily could have.

Harper should be counting his lucky stars that this situation didn’t turn out much worse.