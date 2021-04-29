‘I Am So Grossed Out’: Meghan McCain Explodes Over Racist Attacks On Tim Scott

Meghan McCain lashed out Thursday after Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott faced a series of racist attacks.

McCain joined her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” to discuss President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress and Scott’s ensuing rebuttal, arguing that black Democrats would not have been treated with the kind of disrespect she saw leveled at Scott. (RELATED: ‘We Never Talked About Hunter Biden’: Meghan McCain Calls Out Liberal Bias On Her Own Show, Refers To Herself As ‘Token Conservative’)

WATCH:

McCain began by saying she was personally a fan of Scott, describing a few stories he had told about his own impoverished upbringing and why he was a Republican.

“In response, he was trending on Twitter being called ‘Uncle Tom’ and ‘Uncle Tim,’ which many Americans consider a racial slur,” McCain continued. “It’s okay to be racist and use racial slurs towards black men as long as they are Republicans. I’m disgusted by the response to him.”

McCain went on to say that if people wanted to disagree with Scott on policy, that would be one thing — her issue was that the attacks against him were deeply personal and racially-charged.

“The way he is being talked about, the way he’s being disrespected, don’t talk to me about micro-aggressions with race in this country,” she said. “Don’t talk to me about the problems we have in this country with racism when it’s okay to speak and treat a black man this way who happens to be the most famous Republican black senator in the country. It’s okay to treat him that way.”

McCain then turned her ire on Twitter, noting that the racially-charged attacks against Scott had been allowed to trend on the platform for hours before any action was taken.

“It’s okay to let it trend against Senator Scott. I don’t believe it would have happened if he was a Democrat,” McCain added. “It hurt me, saddened me and disgusted me. It literally ruined my night and my morning because of it. I’m so grossed out. To Senator Scott, there are so many of us that support and love you and think you did a fantastic job. He’s the one that should be running for president, not Nikki Haley.”