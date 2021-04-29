Russell Wilson Named The Best Sleeper Draft Pick In The History Of Wisconsin Football

Russell Wilson has been named the greatest sleeper pick in the history of Wisconsin football.

Ahead of the NFL draft, ESPN released a list of the best sleeper picks in the NFL draft from every top 25 program, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion was named Wisconsin’s best guy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wilson was a third round pick in the 2012 draft, and started immediately as a rookie for Pete Carroll and Seattle.

While Wisconsin has had many great NFL picks over the years, none are as great as Russell Wilson. He’s been a great starting quarterback in the NFL since day one, has a Super Bowl ring and is bound for the Hall of Fame.

It’s crazy to think that he was pretty much pushed out of North Carolina State and right into Wisconsin’s lap.

Despite only playing one season for the Badgers, Wilson made his impact crystal clear. He destroyed just about every defense he came up against.

Even though he was short, I told everyone who would listen that he was bound for big things in the NFL. Most people thought I was crazy. Well, I turned out to be completely correct.

It’s not even a tough call for Wisconsin fans. Russell Wilson is hands down our best sleeper pick.