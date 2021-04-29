5 Suspects Arrested For Violent Kidnapping Of Lady Gaga’s Dogs That Left Her Dog Walker Critically Wounded

Police arrested five suspects in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs, TMZ reported.

The charges against the suspects include attempted murder and robbery, Los Angeles Police confirmed to People magazine. TMZ first reported the news Friday afternoon.

Lady Gaga’s Alleged Dognappers Arrested for Attempted Murder, Robbery https://t.co/bPJuzckAJg — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2021

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was ambushed by two men and shot in the chest while he walked Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs, Gustav, Koji and Asia, on Feb. 24. The attackers stole two of the pups, Gustav and Koji. At the time, Lady Gaga was thousands of miles away in Italy. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks Out After Shooting That Left Him Hospitalized)

Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippet told People magazine that the men “intended to rob the individual of the dogs” and that it was unlikely they knew the pups belonged to Gaga.

Following the dognapping, Gaga offered $500,000 in exchange for the safe return of her dogs. The dogs were reported missing for two days but were later found and returned to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Associated Press first reported at the time.

Gaga previously thanked Fischer in a public statement calling him a “hero.”

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she said in a statement, according to People magazine. “You’re forever a hero.”