Lady Gaga Breaks Silence For First Time Since Dogs Were Stolen, Calls Dog Walker Who Was Shot A ‘Hero’

Lady Gaga broke her silence Friday for the first time since two of her dogs were stolen and called her dog walker “a hero.”

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” the 34-year-old pop singer tweeted to her fans Friday, along with pictures of two of her three French Bulldogs that were stolen.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she added. “I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Policy Say. Superstar Singer Offering $500,000 Reward)

Gaga explained in a second post that if a person “bought or found” the dogs “unknowingly,” that the reward would still be the same.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” Gaga posted, praising her dog walker who was allegedly shot in the chest by those who took stole the dogs. “You’re forever a hero,” she wrote. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Police Say)

Security footage was released Thursday from a neighbor’s home. The video allegedly captured the two dogs being stolen and the moment Fisher was shot.

Warning. The attached video is graphic in nature.

WATCH: