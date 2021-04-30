Heisman Winner DeVonta Smith Heads To The Eagles After Being Picked 10th Overall

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith is Jalen Hurts’ newest weapon on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles surprised many people Thursday night when they traded up to the 10th pick to grab the Heisman winner and former Alabama receiver. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of us watching the ESPN draft broadcast, there was actual talk about whether or not the Eagles had traded up to get Justin Fields.

I didn’t believe that for a second. I always thought DeVonta Smith was the obvious pick once the Cowboys gave up their pick to the Eagles.

Well, I turned out to be right, and DeVonta Smith is a hell of a player. He doesn’t have typical NFL size, but he’s one of the best route runners that I’ve ever seen, and he simply catches anything and everything that gets near him.

A lot of people have knocked his size going into the draft, but you simply can’t knock the product he put out on the field.

The dude won the Heisman as a receiver. That’s one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of college football.

Now, Smith is with the Eagles, and that should make Jalen Hurts and fans very happy.