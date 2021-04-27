DeVonta Smith On Criticism Of His Weight: ‘We’re Not Bodybuilders’

DeVonta Smith doesn’t sound like he wants to hear criticism about his weight.

The former Alabama star and Heisman winner shocked the NFL world when it was revealed that he only weighs 166 pounds, which is incredibly small for a future pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL teams didn’t get athletic testing numbers from the Indy medical combine earlier this month, but they did get measurements. And that meant, finally, they got Alabama WR DeVonta Smith on a scale. Per sources, the Heisman winner checked in at a 6-foot-0.2 and 166 pounds. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 21, 2021

However, Smith isn’t sweating. During a Tuesday appearance on the NFL Network, the electric receiver said, “We play football. We’re in a football business. We’re not weightlifting. We’re not bodybuilders. It’s football. That’s what we’re here for. All the other stuff is irrelevant.”

While I think size is important, anyone with eyes knows that Smith can do what is necessary to play and do well in the NFL.

He was absolutely unstoppable during his time at Alabama and cruised to the Heisman Trophy this past season.

If an NFL team or fan base is totally writing off Smith because he only weighs about as much as your average dude on an intramural squad, then they’re idiots.

Do you have any idea how hard it is to win the Heisman as a receiver? Yet, he did it without any problem.

Block out the noise and just go make plays!