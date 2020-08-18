‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Charles Dance Didn’t Like The Series’ Ending, Would Support Remaking It

“Game of Thrones” star Charles Dance wasn’t happy with how the legendary series ended.

The ending of “GoT” on HBO has gone down as one of the most polarizing endings in the history of television. Some people liked it after eight epic seasons, but millions also hated it. Dance, who played Tywin Lannister, wasn’t a big fan. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people,” he told PopCulture. com. “It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp … And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by.”

When asked about the petition to remake the finale season, Dance said, “Well if there was a petition, I would sign it.”

I love how we’re well over a year removed from “Game of Thrones” ending, and people still won’t stop talking about how much they hated it.

Dance starred in the show for years and he didn’t even like the ending! That tells you just about everything you need to know.

I’ve been crystal clear on my stance ever since the show wrapped up in May 2019. “Game of Thrones” will forever be remembered as one of the greatest shows ever made. It was an incredible achievement.

At the same time, it was also an epic letdown when it comes to putting a bow on everything. Both things can be true at the same time.

The fact people are still talking about this just goes to show how loved the show was. It had millions of passionate fans, and we just can’t let it go!

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the ending!