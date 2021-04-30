REVIEW: Thomas Rhett’s New Album ‘Country Again: Side A’ Is Outstanding

Thomas Rhett’s new album “Country Again: Side A” dropped Friday, and it’s great.

As soon as I woke up this morning, I fired up the country music star's latest album, and I have to admit that it's absolutely awesome.

It’s not a secret that I’m a big fan of Rhett’s music. I think he’s one of the best people in modern country music, and his new album didn’t let me down at all.

“Heaven Right Now,” “To The Guys That Date My Girl,” “Country Again,” “Growing Up” and “More Time Fishin'” are all great songs.

In fact, I don’t think there’s a bad song on the entire album. Give it a listen below.

As a fan of country music, I think I speak for a ton of people when I say the new pop music country doesn’t do much for me at all.

Luckily, Rhett’s music rarely feels that way. It’s authentic, smooth and provides awesome vibes. From start to finish, “Country Again: Side A” is an absolute blast and a hell of a ride.

I truly can’t recommend it enough. Fire it up ASAP and let me know what you think!