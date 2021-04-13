Thomas Rhett Releases His New Song ‘Country Again’

Thomas Rhett dropped his new song “Country Again” early Tuesday morning and it’s great.

It's not a secret at all that I'm a big fan of Rhett's music, and I even had the chance to see him perform in Madison back when I was in college.

The man knows how set a vibe, and his modern country isn't dumb, gimmicky and cringe.

The man knows how set a vibe, and his modern country isn’t dumb, gimmicky and cringe.

Well, his new song “Country Again” from the upcoming album “Country Again (Side A)” is almost certainly bound to be his next hit.

Give it a listen below.

Does Thomas Rhett know how to pull at the emotions or does he know how to pull at the emotions? The answer is yes.

The man is a superstar with the voice of a backwoods angel, and every song he drops is awesome.

Now, he has a new album coming out April 30, and I can’t wait to jam out to every single track when it gets here.

The man just knows how to make great music, and you’re kidding yourself if you think differently.

Let us know in the comments what you think of his new song “Country Again.” I’m guessing that pretty much all of you will agree with my assessment.