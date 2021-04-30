Trevor Lawrence Breaks The Record For Most Jerseys Sold On NFL Draft Night After Being Picked By Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence broke the record for most jerseys sold on NFL draft night after he was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to sports reporter Darren Rovell.

Fanatics had its biggest Draft night in its history last night. Trevor Lawrence broke the record for the most jerseys sold on the first night, doubled up last year’s record holder Joe Burrow. #2 best selling jersey last night? Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/H6P1tWtQ93 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 30, 2021

“Fanatics had its biggest Draft night in its history last night,” Rovell wrote on Twitter. “Trevor Lawrence broke the record for the most jerseys sold on the first night, doubled up last year’s record holder Joe Burrow.” (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Interviews Trevor Lawrence Ahead Of NFL Draft)

In fact, Lawrence doubled the amount of Joe Burrow jerseys sold last year. Burrow previously held the record.

The second best-selling jersey was Justin Fields’, according to Rovell.

Lawrence was the number one overall pick in Thursday night’s draft while Fields was the 11th overall pick.

Fields was expected to be chosen second, but Lawrence was always expected to be picked first overall.

Lawrence is a pretty impressive guy, not only is he amazing at football but his name alone is going to make the Jaguars really rich.