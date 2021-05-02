‘Made Up, Convoluted Crap’: Jake Tapper Says For Republicans, Telling The Truth Is ‘Hazardous To Your Political Health’

Jake Tapper lashed out at Republicans during Sunday’s “State of the Union,” saying that the party doesn’t appear to be “fact-based.”

Tapper mentioned several stories that had circulated among Republicans before they were proven to be inaccurate — namely reports that Vice President Kamala Harris’ book had been given to children at the U.S.-Mexico border and that President Biden planned to place restrictions on red meat consumption — and argued that a number had continued to push those narratives even after learning they were untrue. (RELATED: ‘Nice Try, Jake’: Susan Collins Refuses To Tell Jake Tapper Who Got Her 2020 Vote)

WATCH:

“Lie after lie after lie,” Tapper said. “Look, I’m not talking about opinions. If people want to rail against Biden’s border policies or his $6 trillion worth of proposals or whatever, have at it. That is not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about made up convoluted crap and it’s having an impact.”

Tapper went on to argue that Republican voters were saying in increasing numbers that they don’t plan to get the coronavirus vaccine, suggesting that was a response to comments from Republican leaders asking questions challenging the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

“The incentive structure in the Republican Party and its media does not punish those who spread bad medical advice or lies. In fact, quite the opposite,” Tapper continued. “Telling the truth as a Republican official can be hazardous to your political health.”

Tapper concluded with a reference to Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who has been criticized by many within her party for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump and for supporting the commission to investigate what led up to the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

“Anthony Gonzalez, another House Republican who voted to impeach Trump, told our Manu Raju this week, ‘If a prerequisite for leading our conference is lying to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,’ unquote,” Tapper said. “It’s my opinion that the United States needs a healthy, thriving fact-based Republican Party. It is difficult to look at these events, all of them just from the last week, and conclude that we have one.”