Doctor Strange Edited Out Of Disney’s ‘WandaVision’ Because He Was A ‘White Guy’

A cameo by Doctor Strange was edited out of Disney+ series “WandaVision” finale because he was a “white guy.”

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Doctor Strange,'” Marvel chief Kevin Feige told Rolling Stone for the May print issue. The comments were noted by Cnet.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

Doctor Strange was written out of ‘WandaVision’ after Benedict Cumberbatch was set to appear in the finale The commercials were originally messages from Strange, but his influence ‘would have taken away from Wanda,’ explains Kevin Feige (via @RollingStone) pic.twitter.com/o9rM8TadSu — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 3, 2021

“But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do,” the Marvel chief added. “We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.'” (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

“Marvel had even finalized a deal with [Benedict] Cumberbatch to appear in the season’s final episode,” Feige continued.

Elizabeth Olsen as “Scarlet Witch” a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff is set to take on a starring role in Marvel’s “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” due out in March 2022.

Spoiler: And for those who watched the hit series on Disney+ and think Wanda got off too easy after she forced an entire town to live in her sitcom-fabricated world, she hit back and said her character knows she’s going to be held “accountable.”

“She had to get away before the people who have to hold her accountable got there,” Olsen explained. “And where she went is a place that no one could find her. Because she knows that she is going to be held accountable, and I think she has a tremendous amount of guilt.”