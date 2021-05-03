Floyd Mayweather On Fighting Logan Paul: ‘Give Me That’

Floyd Mayweather sounds very confident ahead of his boxing match against Logan Paul.

Paul and the legendary boxer will enter the ring against each other June 6, and it’s without question one of the most bizarre matchups we’ve ever seen. Well, Mayweather isn’t sweating it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No money is worth my health. No amount of money, but I’m still a smart businessman. Now, we’re talking about Logan Paul – a YouTuber – for $100 mil. Yeah, give me that,” Mayweather said during a recent interview on the “MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME” podcast.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Yeah, it’s hard to blame Floyd for being so confident. He’s boxing a social media star. Sure, Logan Paul might be a better fighter than the average guys walking around, but we’re still talking about a guy who makes a living on the internet, which I 100% respect.

Do you all know how Floyd Mayweather made all of his money? It wasn’t on the internet. It was by dominating people in the ring.

I don’t care one bit that he’s shorter and weighs less. It makes no difference to me. Logan Paul will be lucky if he lands more than a few punches.

Despite how strange this whole situation is, I’m still pumped. It should be a ton of fun just to see how much Mayweather toys with Paul before ending the fight.