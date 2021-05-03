EXCLUSIVE: Maria Bartiromo Explains How Cartels Exploit Biden’s ‘Catch And Release’ Policy

The host of Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” and Fox News’ Sunday morning futures, Maria Bartiromo, joined the Daily Caller to discuss President Joe Biden’s “catch and release” executive order.

The “catch and release” policy, which was reimplemented in January, permits illegal immigrants to stay in the United States while waiting for immigration proceedings. (RELATED: Fox Business Host Maria Bartiromo Shares Her Experience Going Undercover To Get Inside A Migrant Facility)

WATCH:

“The migrants know that all they have to do is get a foothold in America and then astoundingly they will get legal status, at least for a time until they go up in front of a judge,” Bartiromo explained.

Bartiromo also emphasized that many illegal immigrants aren’t afraid to be detained because of Biden’s immigration policies.

“The migrants know that Joe Biden has overturned all of Donald Trump’s tough border policies, they know that there are no consequences,” Bartiromo added.

Tune in to the full video to get Bartiromo’s perspective on the immigration crisis after spending last week reporting on the ground at our Southern Border.

