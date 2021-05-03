Cuomo Talks About Killing Grandmas With A Straight Face

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned younger people they could kill their grandmother if they don’t get the vaccine – less than a year after his administration worked to cover up the state’s coronavirus nursing home death scandal.

“And there is an attitude that they’ll be fine, why should they take the vaccine,” Cuomo said during a press briefing Monday regarding younger people and those who are skeptical of the vaccine. “Maybe you will get a long haul syndrome that we’re not really sure what it is yet, but a lingering consequence of covid, or maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother.”

Gov. Cuomo to people who don’t take the vaccine: “Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/QZbyJBAIj1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021

The New York State Department of Health acknowledged in May that they knowingly undercounted nursing home deaths in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation, which was first to break the news of the brewing scandal. (RELATED: New Details Emerge Allegedly Showing Gov. Cuomo Gave Special Treatment To His Family With Separate Testing List)

Cuomo faced criticism last year after ordering nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to accept patients from hospitals who were COVID-19 positive. Cuomo later rescinded the March 25 order, which experts say led to higher nursing home deaths.

Recent reports showed the data manipulation was far more extensive than originally thought.

Cuomo insisted Monday that the investigation into the scandal “was a political investigation started by Donald Trump” and insisted he did nothing wrong.

“I did nothing wrong … period,” he added. “And I’m not resigning and I’m doing my job every day.”