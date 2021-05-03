Editorial

Former Kicker Sarah Fuller Benched For Vanderbilt’s Loss In The NCAA Soccer Tournament

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) warms up before a game against the Missouri Tigers with the slogan ÒPlay like a girlÓ on her helmet at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Sarah Fuller was glued to the bench this past weekend during Vanderbilt’s NCAA soccer tournament loss to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions beat the Commodores this past Saturday, and the soccer goalie didn’t see a second of action, according to The Tennessean. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The decision won’t be made because Sarah Fuller has been in the limelight for football. It will be made based on what our goalkeepers have done for the last month or two,” head coach Darren Ambrose told the media prior to the PSU game about Fuller riding the pine, according to the same report.

I just can’t believe Ambrose is so unbelievably sexist that he benched Fuller for a different woman during a soccer game.

Did he not get the memo about her heroics on the football field? She literally completed a few extra point kicks and sent a dribbler down the field on a kickoff during a blowout loss.

Who the hell does this guy think he is to put Fuller, who was robbed of the Heisman Trophy in 2020, on the bench?

Are you sensing my sarcasm? You certainly should be because I’m pouring it on about as thick as I possibly can.

At this point, it’s just time to admit that Fuller was a complete media creation. They hyped her up as a soccer superstar shattering barriers in the world of football.

In reality, she was a terrible kicker when attempting to play football and she was benched for Vandy’s biggest game of the season.

It’s time to stick a pin in this debate, and if you still think she deserves the Heisman, then I really don’t know what to tell you.