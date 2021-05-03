Former Kicker Sarah Fuller Benched For Vanderbilt’s Loss In The NCAA Soccer Tournament

Sarah Fuller was glued to the bench this past weekend during Vanderbilt’s NCAA soccer tournament loss to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions beat the Commodores this past Saturday, and the soccer goalie didn’t see a second of action, according to The Tennessean. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The decision won’t be made because Sarah Fuller has been in the limelight for football. It will be made based on what our goalkeepers have done for the last month or two,” head coach Darren Ambrose told the media prior to the PSU game about Fuller riding the pine, according to the same report.

Sarah Fuller benched for Vanderbilt women’s soccer loss in NCAA Tournament to Penn State #AnchorDown #NCAASoccer ⚽ https://t.co/3XWFa1d0rU — Tennessean (@Tennessean) May 1, 2021

I just can’t believe Ambrose is so unbelievably sexist that he benched Fuller for a different woman during a soccer game.

Did he not get the memo about her heroics on the football field? She literally completed a few extra point kicks and sent a dribbler down the field on a kickoff during a blowout loss.

Who the hell does this guy think he is to put Fuller, who was robbed of the Heisman Trophy in 2020, on the bench?

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Are you sensing my sarcasm? You certainly should be because I’m pouring it on about as thick as I possibly can.

“It used to be an insult. … Playing like a girl is a compliment, it’s something you want to strive for.” After making history last week, Sarah Fuller is changing the narrative and inspiring young girls around the world. (???? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/kKT3zxz0bY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020

At this point, it’s just time to admit that Fuller was a complete media creation. They hyped her up as a soccer superstar shattering barriers in the world of football.

In reality, she was a terrible kicker when attempting to play football and she was benched for Vandy’s biggest game of the season.

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

It’s time to stick a pin in this debate, and if you still think she deserves the Heisman, then I really don’t know what to tell you.