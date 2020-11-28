Sarah Fuller Becomes The 1st Woman To Play In A Major College Football Game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history Saturday against Missouri.

Fuller kicked off to start the second half, and became the first woman in history to play in a Power Five football game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, her kick didn’t go as planned. You can watch a video of the play below.

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Okay, I’ll be the person who says it if the rest of the internet won’t as they’re busy cheerleading on this situation without any critical analysis.

It’s super cool that Fuller is in the history books, but that was an atrocious kick. If a male kicker did that to start the second half, fans would be going irate.

Fuller does it and the kick is somehow majestic.

Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power Five game as Vanderbilt’s kicker ???? Fuller is fresh off helping the Commodores soccer team win its first SEC tournament title since 1994. What a moment. (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/UFldZiJBgB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2020

You can admit that it’s cool she made history and also admit that her 30 yard kick (if it even went that far) wasn’t impressive at all.

To pretend like that was an elite moment is simply ignoring reality.

Props to Fuller for carving out her place in history, but Vanderbilt is in trouble if this is where their kicking game is at.