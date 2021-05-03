Wisconsin And Utah Schedule A Football Home-And-Home Series

Wisconsin and Utah will play twice in football in the coming years.

The Badgers announced Monday morning that we’ll play the Utes in 2028 and 2033. The first game in the series will be in Madison, and the second game will be in Salt Lake City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full announcement video below.

I love everything about this. As I always say, if you want to be the best, then you have to play tough competition.

Nobody wants to play directional schools or FCS programs. I want P5 programs and I want all of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

While the SEC might run from competition, Wisconsin seeks out the toughest teams we can find. We have upcoming non-conference games against Notre Dame, Washington State, Alabama, Pittsburgh, UCLA and Virginia Tech.

We might not win them all, but the Badgers damn sure don’t run from anyone.

With today’s announcement of the series with Utah, here’s a look at the upcoming non-conference opponents for @BadgerFootball: pic.twitter.com/JKcnlY2Rk6 — Brian Lucas (@BrianLucasUW) May 3, 2021

Props to everyone involved with this decision for giving fans some more great games to get pumped about.