23 Dead, Around 70 Injured After Metro Overpass Collapses In Mexico City

At least 23 are dead and approximately 70 injured after a metro overpass collapsed in Mexico, according to authorities and reports.

People posted photos and videos on social media which appeared to show train cars collapsed onto the ground below.

A tragedy occurred, the metro on line 12 with the bridge in Mexico City fell, there are many injured and people trapped in the wagons, I hope their relatisituation.ot in that situation #MetroCDMX #Linea12 pic.twitter.com/zxVZ05iVp6 — Yessi ???????? (@HamiltonYessica) May 4, 2021

#MisiónECO|????#Tlahuac, #CDMX Personal de la @CNPC_MX se encuentra en sitio para coordinar acciones con @SGIRPC_CDMX y @GobCDMX tras el accidente ocurrido en la estación #Olivos de la #L12 del @MetroCDMX. ????No te acerques a la zona, cuerpos de emergencia trabajan en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/5y5uNYNiXr — Protección Civil México (@CNPC_MX) May 4, 2021

One video captured by a television host appears to show a subway car dangling from the overpass in Mexico City. Rescue workers were seen using ladders trying to evacuate passengers.

#ULTIMAHORA: Así el rescate de algunos pasajeros lesionados en el accidente de la línea 12 del #Metro #Cdmx entre las estaciones Olivos y Tezonco. pic.twitter.com/WUyrLrGHaM — Carlos Zúñiga Pérez (@Carloszup) May 4, 2021

Mexico City’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency said preliminary estimates found at least 13 people died and approximately 70 were injured. They later updated the number to reflect that 20 individuals died.

At least 23 people have now been pronounced dead, according to the city’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and the Associated Press (AP).

Rescue efforts were suspended early Tuesday morning due to safety concerns about the dangling metro car, the AP reported.

“We don’t know if they are alive,” Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said of victims possibly trapped in the car, according to the AP. “There are unfortunately children among the dead.”

The incident unfolded late Monday evening when the train was crossing the overpass, which sits approximately 16 feet above the road, and ran over a concrete median strip, the AP reported. “A support beam gave way” as the train was crossing over it, Sheinbaum explained.

The incident occurred on Line 12, which was built back in 2012. The line was temporarily closed in 2013 so tracks could be repaired after allegations of poor design and construction, according to the AP.