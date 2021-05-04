Olivia Wilde Reportedly Granted Three-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

A judge granted Olivia Wilde a three-year-long restraining order against an alleged stalker Monday.

The order, obtained by Page Six, demanded Eric Nathaniel Fuhs stay away from Wilde, her ex-husband and their children until 2024. Wilde had been granted a temporary restraining order against Fuhs back in April.

Olivia Wilde Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker https://t.co/e0Aa2a5BaN — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2021

Fuhs had allegedly been showing up to Wilde’s home and leaving her notes, according to a report previously published by TMZ. The actress claimed to have security footage of the man on her property, the outlet reported at the time. (RELATED: REPORT: Olivia Wilde Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man Allegedly Claiming To Be Her Boyfriend)

One of the notes, which was addressed to her ex, Jason Sudeikis, allegedly said Wilde and Fuhs were in a relationship, according to legal documents obtained by the outlet.

“I, as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden,” another note allegedly said, according to TMZ.

Wilde claimed the harassment began after he allegedly gained access to a private zoom call she was on back in October, TMZ reported. Later, he somehow learned her address and allegedly began showing up at her home.