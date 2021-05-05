HBO Releases Several Images From ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO has dropped several pictures from “House of the Dragon.”

Production recently started on the highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, and now fans have their first look at the characters. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Check out three photos from the series below.

Inject this content right into my veins! Shoot me up with as much “House of the Dragon” content as you can find.

The show is expected to arrive at some point in 2022, and it’s probably going to be the most-hyped show we see between now and the premiere episode.

After all, “Game of Thrones” was one of the most successful shows ever made. It’s not hard to understand why people are amped for a prequel series about the Targaryens.

Hopefully, it arrives as expected in 2022 and we don’t have to wait even longer. “Game of Thrones” had a bit of a habit of making people wait crazy long times between seasons.

However, as long as it’s great, I really don’t care how long I wait. I just need to see some “House of the Dragon.”

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on HBO’s upcoming hit!