‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Casts Paddy Considine In The Lead Role

“House of the Dragon” has found its leading man in Paddy Considine.

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel on HBO announced Monday night that Considine had been cast as King Viserys Targaryen. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“House of the Dragon” will follow the Targaryen hundreds of years before “Game of Thrones” took place, and is expected to arrive at some point in 2022.

Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon.

For those of you who don’t already know, Considine starred in the hit HBO series “The Outsider,” and he was outstanding in it.

Now, he’s remaining with the network to lead one of the most anticipated series in the history of television.

Even though it’s one casting decision, this call gives me hope that “House of the Dragon” is going to be absolutely awesome.

While I didn’t love the ending of “Game of Thrones,” there’s no doubt that it was one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of entertainment.

It was groundbreaking and iconic on many different levels.

I can’t wait to see what we get in “House of the Dragon.” If you’re not super pumped, then you don’t understand great entertainment when it slaps you in the face.

Keep checking back for more updates on the show about the Targaryens. You know I’ll be keeping you all updated!