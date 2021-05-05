Man Accused Of Hitting Nashville Police Officers With His Colostomy Bag And Feces

A man was arrested in Nashville after allegedly committing a disgusting crime.

According to a Monday report from WSMV, Nicholas Newhart was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after he allegedly hit police officers with his colostomy bag and the feces inside of it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police said a man who was drunk outside Kid Rock’s bar on Broadway swung his colostomy bag filled with feces and struck two officers on Saturday. https://t.co/xjxLjTgORM — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 3, 2021

Officers responded to a request for help to get Newhart away from the emergency exit outside of Kid Rock’s bar, and that’s when things allegedly went south.

Newhart is accused of taking out his colostomy bag and using it to go after the police. Newhart was allegedly incredibly intoxicated and couldn’t stand on his own when he was finally taken into custody, according to the same report.

dispatch also advising central was out twice with this unit tonight, keeps refusing medical; well now, he is going to jail… — Nashville Scanner (@ScanNashville) May 1, 2021

This situation is so gross that I almost don’t even want to talk about it. If you allegedly cover people with feces from your colostomy bag, you deserve to get locked up.

That’s about as disgusting as it gets, and he did it outside of Kid Rock’s bar! Why would anyone do such a thing at Kid Rock’s place?

As someone who has been there, that place is a ton of fun. It’s not the kind of place you spray feces around at.

Up next is @KidRock’s bar @bigasshonkytonk with @ShelbyTalcott. Busch Light is cold and wings are on the way. pic.twitter.com/yj5GwhclJ3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2021

If you ever find yourself allegedly slinging around poop, then you have made some very poor choices in life.

