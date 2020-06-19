Kid Rock’s Bar In Nashville Loses Its Beer License Over Coronavirus Violations

Kid Rock’s Nashville bar has had its beer license suspended because of coronavirus violations.

According to a Thursday report from The Tennessean, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse’s beer permit was suspended for five days after patrons were served at the bar, which violates the coronavirus rules. Alcohol can only be served at tables and booths, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Co-owner Steve Smith dropped the epic line about the local government to the Tennessean earlier in the week:

The Nashville government is, like, communist. They’ve got us behind a Berlin Wall. We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They’re doing everything they can to put us out of business. The state of Tennessee is already in Phase 4 and they’re talking about holding us in Phase 2. It’s against our constitutional rights.

Game, set, match. You never come back from being accused of being a communist. That’s a kill shot to the soul.

It’s over. The Nashville government is over forever and Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse ended it.

I don’t know who this Steve Smith character is, but I can already tell that I would absolutely love to party with him.

Whenever things start going south, you should always immediately accuse the other side of being communists who hate freedom.

In this case, Smith even worked in a Berlin Wall reference, which obviously earns him some major bonus points.

Kid Rock is a national hero. He loves freedom, beer, the warm summer weather and great music. The Nashville government should seek him out as an ally and not an enemy.

Finally, let’s take a moment to remember the greatest Kid Rock moment in the history of live TV.