Prince William, Kate Middleton Launch A YouTube Channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton launched a YouTube channel Wednesday.

The royal family has officially lost their minds.

The Duke and Duchess shared their first video, which basically just announced the launch of their channel.

WATCH:

“By the way, you have to be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” Prince William told Middleton in the video teaser.

“I know,” Middleton responded while laughing. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Joins Instagram, Shares Photo Of Royal Letter From 1843)

Are we about to get a “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” style show from the royal family via YouTube? That’s all I’ll really settle for. Anything else would honestly just be trash.

We’re tired of the super scripted content from the royals. Let us see the inner workings of the family and the meltdowns between husbands and wives. They could even bring back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Markle would be absolutely perfect for a reality series like this.

However, I can’t see that really happening. We will only get selective content from the family. Everything will be strategically shared. We will not be getting the now popular “photo dumps” or vlogs on their social media accounts.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what kinds of videos get the greenlight.