Stephen A. Smith Says He Has Never Smoked Weed, Has An Issue With People Letting Marijuana Impact Their Money

Stephen A. Smith has apparently never touched weed.

During an interview with Kyle Brandt, the famous ESPN host said he has zero issue using weed for medical purposes or people who don’t go broke from using the drug. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m going off on people who lose their money because of it. Hold onto your money,” Stephen A. explained. He also added that he has “never” smoked weed due to the drug use he saw growing up. He also added that 50% of his friends “are dead” thanks in part to the “drug game.”

You can watch his full comments below.

No matter what you think about weed, Stephen A. Smith has a great point. If you want to indulge in vices of your choice, that’s fine as long as it doesn’t ruin your life.

If you want to drink a few beers or smoke a joint, that’s fine. Most of us can do that without going broke or ruining our lives.

It’s all about control and moderation.

However, if a person is ruining their lives with substances, then they need to figure out a way to quit. Trust me, no matter the drug of choice, it’s not worth it if it derails your life.

Also, Stephen A. having never smoked weed isn’t the least bit surprising. He’s incredibly consistent and honest. If he had smoked marijuana, he would have told people during his show. Say whatever you want about the guy, but he doesn’t hold back.

Props to Stephen A. Smith for keeping it real as always.