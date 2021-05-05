T.J. Oshie Announces The Death Of His Father

T.J. Oshie’s father Tim has passed away.

The Washington Capitals star announced Tuesday that his father had died at the age of 56. He wrote, “It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad ‘Coach Oshie.’ Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012.

It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad “Coach Oshie.” Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh pic.twitter.com/WSAgNNtTpO — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 4, 2021

For those of you who remember, Oshie’s dad was able to celebrate with him winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, and the NHL star was visibly emotional when talking about his father’s memory issues.

T.J. Oshie talking about his dad after winning the Stanley Cup is what it’s all about pic.twitter.com/Lm7QQk9TEw — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) June 8, 2018

Now, his father has moved onto the other side after battling Alzheimer’s. It’s an incredibly sad situation for Oshie and all of his family members.

Losing a family member is always tough. Losing a father is beyond words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Oshie (@tjoshie7)

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Oshie family during this incredibly sad and tough time.