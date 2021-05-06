Andrew Yang Loses Lead In New Democratic Primary Poll For New York City Mayor

Andrew Yang has fallen to second place in a new poll of Democratic mayoral candidates for New York City, Politico reported Wednesday.

The poll conducted by Washington, D.C. firm GQR showed challenger Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams had taken the lead. Adams reportedly took 21% of the vote in the poll. Yang was in second with 18% followed by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. This is the first time Yang has not been the projected frontrunner in any poll since he entered the mayoral race in January, according to Politico. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Hospitalized After Experiencing Abdominal Pain)

“This poll shows what we have seen on the ground for months: that New Yorkers want Eric to be the next mayor because they share his vision for a safer, fairer city where prosperity is shared by all,” Adams spokesman Evan Thies told The New York Post.

NYC Mayor Democratic Primary: Adams 21%

Yang 18%

Stringer 15%

Donovan 8%

Wiley 7%

Garcia 6%

McGuire 6%

Morales 6%@GQRResearch, 500 LV, 4/27-29https://t.co/kiZyOvqS7r — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 5, 2021

Adams has been a resident of New York his entire life, according to his campaign website. He was a police officer in the New York Police Department for 22 years, rising to the rank of captain. He also served from 2006 to 2013 in the New York State Senate.

Yang previously enjoyed a commanding lead, the Daily Caller reported. However, his support has been declining in recent polls, according to the Post.

“Every other poll has us in first place but we’ve always said this would be a close race, including in this small sample sized poll,” Yang co-campaign manager Chris Coffey told Politico. “The only poll that really matters is the one on June 22 and we expect to win that one,” he said about election day.