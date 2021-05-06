Andy Roddick Was Supposed To Be The Father Of Jan’s Baby In ‘The Office’

The father of Jan’s baby in “The Office” was originally supposed to be a famous athlete.

Jan getting pregnant from a sperm donor was a major storyline in the hit NBC show, and fans never knew who the father was. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, according to Mashable, it was revealed on the “Office Ladies” podcast that Andy Roddick was originally supposed to be the father.

“Jan says: ‘You have to pay top dollar, but it’s worth it. Now, here’s the best part. I got Andy Roddick’s sperm,'” Angela Kinsey revealed about what was originally in the script.

You can listen to the whole podcast below.

This is so far out of left field that I don’t even know what to think about it. Would it have been funny? Sure, but I also like the fact we never know the identity of the baby’s father.

All we know is that it’s not Michael, and that causes the boss of Dunder Mifflin to go through many different emotional phases.

Also, let’s not forget the incredible scene where Jan sings a song for her child. That has to be one of the most underrated moments in the history of “The Office.”

So, while it’s a funny idea to think about, I’m glad the storyline played out the way it did. It’s way funnier with Michael not knowing and just trying to assume the father role.