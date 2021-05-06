Charles Barkley Says ‘It’s True’ Alabama Is Much Better Than The Rest Of The SEC

Auburn legend Charles Barkley has no problem keeping it real when it comes to Alabama football.

According to Drew Carter, Barkley was asked his thoughts on the perceived gap between Alabama and the rest of the conference.

The man didn’t mince words. Barkley said the perception of a gap exists “because it’s true.”

Charles Barkley asked about the perception that there’s a big gap between Alabama football and the rest of the SEC. “That’s because it’s true.” — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

I love the fact Barkley is such a real dude. Alabama is supposed to be his arch enemy, and he’s out here calling them the best team in the SEC.

Not only is he calling the Crimson Tide the best team in the SEC, but he’s also telling fans that there is a very real gap.

For an Auburn man, you have to respect the honesty.

Also, he’s 100% correct. Despite the fact that I hate Alabama and the SEC, I’d be lying if I sat here and told you that Alabama wasn’t a hell of a dynasty.

Nick Saban has built a college football powerhouse unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s truly incredible to watch, and I say that as a B1G and Wisconsin man.

It’s simply incredible.

Now, I’m sure the rest of the SEC fan bases will get pissed and jump into my comments, but they should just relax. Barkley and I are 100% correct and they all know it.