Jimbo Fisher Says He’s Going To ‘Beat’ Nick Saban And Alabama’s ‘A**’

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher recently made an incredibly bold prediction about beating Alabama.

Nick Saban and Alabama have had the SEC locked down for more than a decade, and the Crimson Tide are coming off another national title. Yet, Fisher thinks the Aggies will boat race Alabama off the field at some point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re going to beat his a** when he’s there. Don’t worry,” Fisher said while speaking to the Houston TD Club. He also added that he has a great amount of respect for the program in Tuscaloosa.

You can listen to his full comments below.

1955 audio from Jimbo Fisher speech to Houston TD Club: https://t.co/GDCYvUwA01 pic.twitter.com/sCgG3RX7WJ — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to see a dead man walking? Well, I think we’re all witnessing one at this point.

I don’t care that Jimbo added he likes Saban and respects the Crimson Tide. He claimed the Aggies can be just as great and they’re going to beat their “a**.”

It’s almost like some people go out of their way to give Alabama locker room bulletin board material.

In Jimbo’s three games with the Aggies against Alabama, the Crimson Tide have outscored Texas A&M 144-75 and are 3-0. Alabama has damn near doubled up the score on the Aggies.

Not only are the Crimson Tide substantially better, the gap is gigantic.

Now, Jimbo just made sure Saban has something to motivate his team with for the 2021 matchup. Not smart, Jimbo! Not smart at all.

Pray for the Aggies. They have no idea what’s coming for them.