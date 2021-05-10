Paul Rudd Cuts Video For Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes After He Wins International Award

Paul Rudd cut a special video for Kansas City Chief’s star QB Patrick Mahomes after he was honored with the Laureus World Sports Awards for the World Breakthrough of the Year trophy.

“I always think that there are two types of people in the world: those who want to make a difference and those who don’t,” the 52-year-old actor shared in the clip, according to The Kansas City Star. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Antonio Hamilton Donates $30,000 To First Grader In Need Of Heart Transplant)

WATCH:

“And, you know, Patrick, you’ve always put your voice out there, you’ve put yourself on the line when trying to speak out about causes that are important to you, and human rights, and I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that I’m your fan and friend, and I admire, not just what you do on the field, but what you do off the field too,” he added. “Patrick, you rule.” (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Responds After Chiefs Fan Uses ‘Deadpool’ Line At 2021 Draft To Propose To Girlfriend)

More than a thousand international sports journalists vote for the various Laureus Awards which are “not only celebrating the highest sporting achievement but also honoring those whose actions have transcended the court, track or field of play,” the website read.

“Mahomes was a leader as NFL athletes joined the Black Lives Matter movement, advocating for change within their sport,” Laureus wrote on its site about the Kansas City Chiefs player. “And ahead of the US Election, he focused on voter registration, both locally and nationally. Mahomes teamed up with fellow Laureus Nominee LeBron James by joining James’ More Than A Vote organization. ‘Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines,’ posted Mahomes at the time.”