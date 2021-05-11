‘Under Biden, The World Is Getting More Violent And More Unstable’: Trump Releases Statement On Unrest In Israel

Former President Donald Trump released a statement reaffirming his support for the state of Israel in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the region with Hamas and other Palestinian groups.

NEW: President Trump releases a statement on the conflict between Israel and Gaza: “Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.” pic.twitter.com/cAY88yoGpI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2021

The former president also ripped into President Joe Biden, saying that his “weakness” has led to new attacks on American allies.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.”

Trump followed up by attacking Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was criticized yesterday for saying that Israel defending itself from Hamas rocket attacks amounted to terrorism.

“Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.”

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” the former president added.

The conflict between Israel and Gaza has continued to escalate with Hamas launching a barrage of rockets Tuesday evening over Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city. (RELATED: Israel Warns Biden Admin To Back Off, Says Intervening Would Make Jerusalem Conflict Worse)

More footage of the Iron Dome intercepting rocket attacks from Gaza over Tel Aviv

pic.twitter.com/cGJy397Dw3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2021

Rockets have also continually been fired at the Israeli capital of Jerusalem. Hamas has not targeted either city since the 2014 Gaza War.

The Israel Defence Forces have responded with airstrikes of its own at Hamas targets in Gaza, with multiple casualties on both sides being reported.