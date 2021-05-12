There’s Never Been A Better Time To Watch The Gas Crisis Episode Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

It’s the perfect time to watch the gas crisis episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
As anyone paying attention knows, there is a massive gas shortage in parts of the United States of America at the moment. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
You know who covered this issue more than a decade ago? “Always Sunny,” and the episode is an all-time classic.
I could watch the gas crisis episode on any random day and laugh nonstop. It’s that good. Factor in the reality we’re living in, and there’s never been a better time.
I mean, watch the scene of them trying to sell gas door-to-door without busting out laughing.
What are we going to do? We’re going to buy as much gas as possible, wait a few months, sell it and then make a huge profit!
It’s bulletproof logic!
Seriously, and I can’t stress this enough, if you haven’t seen the gas crisis of “Always Sunny,” stop whatever you’re doing and watch it ASAP.
I’ve never met a single person who watched it, and didn’t love every single second. No episode might better mirror reality in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
Just do it. You can thank me later!