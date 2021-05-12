EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Joins Protesters In Support Of Palestine

Hundreds of protesters in support of Palestine gathered outside the U.S. State Department as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan spoke to the group shortly after the protest began.

Protesters chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” (RELATED: At Least 32 People In Gaza Dead As Israel Retaliates Against Hamas Attack)

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the group (still growing) chanting outside the US State Department #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/7Su1Q4hSYn — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 11, 2021

Some protesters pushed a tank float through Washington, D.C., chanting “five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terrorist state.”

“5,6,7,8, Israel is a terrorist state,”

protesters chanting and carrying a tank float as they continue to march through DC #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/RK5HTmOSP7 — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 11, 2021

