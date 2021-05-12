Video

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Joins Protesters In Support Of Palestine

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib speaks to the protesters

Lisa Bennatan
Hundreds of protesters in support of Palestine gathered outside the U.S. State Department as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan spoke to the group shortly after the protest began.

Protesters chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” (RELATED: At Least 32 People In Gaza Dead As Israel Retaliates Against Hamas Attack)

Some protesters pushed a tank float through Washington, D.C., chanting “five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terrorist state.”

