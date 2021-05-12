REPORT: Deshaun Watson Isn’t Trying To Settle The Lawsuits Against Him

Deshaun Watson reportedly isn’t trying to settle the lawsuits he’s facing.

The Houston Texans star quarterback is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault.

#VoiceofREason –> If you noticed how quiet things have been lately on the Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson fronts, you’re not alone… @richeisen says it’s not a coincidence:#NFL #Packers #Texans pic.twitter.com/lCb0WT4L89 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 10, 2021

Despite the fact that there’s been some chatter about potentially settling, the quarterback reportedly isn’t interested.

According to Benjamin Allbright (who blocks me on Twitter for some unknown reason), Watson isn’t currently trying to settle the suits against him.

Watson not trying to settle despite reports. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 11, 2021

The fascinating part about this situation is that we haven’t really heard much from anyone involved. Tony Buzbee, who is representing the accusers, has gone silent, and we also haven’t heard much at all from Watson.

That would seem to indicate that something is going on behind the scenes, but that’s apparently not the case.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

If a settlement is reached, the next question is whether or not Watson faces a punishment from the league. Remember, Roger Goodell doesn’t really need any excuse to punish anyone. If he thinks someone has embarrassed the NFL with their conduct, he can drop the hammer.

Seeing as how Watson has been in the news a bunch for allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, I’d expect the NFL to do something ahead of the 2021 season, whether he settles or not.

“There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over.”@AdamSchefter gives an update on the Texans’ QB situation, including the status of Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/vWtQznr01H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the situation. We’re far from done at this point in the game.