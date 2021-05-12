Editorial

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Isn’t Trying To Settle The Lawsuits Against Him

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson reportedly isn’t trying to settle the lawsuits he’s facing.

The Houston Texans star quarterback is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact that there’s been some chatter about potentially settling, the quarterback reportedly isn’t interested.

According to Benjamin Allbright (who blocks me on Twitter for some unknown reason), Watson isn’t currently trying to settle the suits against him.

The fascinating part about this situation is that we haven’t really heard much from anyone involved. Tony Buzbee, who is representing the accusers, has gone silent, and we also haven’t heard much at all from Watson.

That would seem to indicate that something is going on behind the scenes, but that’s apparently not the case.

If a settlement is reached, the next question is whether or not Watson faces a punishment from the league. Remember, Roger Goodell doesn’t really need any excuse to punish anyone. If he thinks someone has embarrassed the NFL with their conduct, he can drop the hammer.

Seeing as how Watson has been in the news a bunch for allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, I’d expect the NFL to do something ahead of the 2021 season, whether he settles or not.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the situation. We’re far from done at this point in the game.