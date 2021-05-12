Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Action Movie ‘The Protege’

“The Protege” looks like it could be a fun movie.

The plot of the film with Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody — the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival — is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter.

For fans of action movies, I think the trailer should do more than enough to grab your interest. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

What are we all thinking about this movie? The cast is strong, the bullets will be flying and the plot is a classic revenge story.

That’s enough to make me interested. I have simple pleasures, and a revenge film with bodies dropping sounds great in my book.

Having a good action movie really isn’t that hard at all. Just keep the plot simple, make sure the action scenes are outstanding and everything else will work itself out.

Action fans are incredibly easy to please. Blow a bunch of stuff up and we’re good. Luckily, it looks like “The Protege” will get that job done in spades.

You can catch “The Protege” starting August 20. It looks like it’s going to be a fun time.