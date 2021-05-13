Watch A Special Clip From Taylor Sheridan’s New Movie ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

A special clip has been released from Taylor Sheridan’s new movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated film with Angelina Jolie, according to IMDB, is, “A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In a short clip released for fans, Angelina Jolie’s character can be seen trying to hide a young boy in a cabin and Jon Bernthal is doing his best to help her before the bullets start flying.

Give it a watch below. It’s incredibly intense.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” hits HBO Max in less than 24 hours, and I’ve cleared my entire Friday night schedule to watch it.

You might think I’m kidding, but trust me when I say that I’m 100% not joking at all. The Busch Light is already in the fridge, nobody is allowed to contact me once I fire it up and every inside look I get only further makes me believe it’s going to be awesome.

We’re talking about a pursuit thriller set in a forest that people are trying to burn down. What more could you want? Add in the fact Taylor Sheridan is involved, and your excitement should be through the roof!

Make sure to check it out Friday on HBO Max. I’ll also likely have my full review at some point this weekend. I can’t wait to watch every second!