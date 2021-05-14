Become A Pro Archer With This Arrow Kit Combo, Now Over 25% Off!

With warmer weather just around the corner, you’re likely gearing up for some of your favorite summertime activities. And while going for a hike or dribbling a ball around a basketball court can serve as great physical exercise, there are other activities, like archery, that can put your strength, endurance, and mental sharpness to the test.

Whether you’ve never shot an arrow or could easily hit a target in your sleep, engaging in the art of archery can be a great way to stay in shape, both mentally and physically. And if you could use a great set of the right tools, this Pocket Shot Pro Arrow Kit Combo has everything you need to channel your inner pro archer.

Designed to help you shoot with more precision, each tool in this combo kit is a must-have for any aspiring archer. In fact, with this kit, you can easily make shots with speeds of 170 FPS, perfectly capable of taking down a medium-sized game.

In this extensive kit, you’ll get a pocket hammer and brace that comes with a rail mount attachment and that’s able to shoot either steel ammo or arrows; a whisker biscuit that lets you shoot full length, lightweight arrows at incredible speeds; and a pro-arrow pouch with D-loop that comes equipped with a 40-pound draw weight for ultimate precision.

The Pocket Shot Pro Arrow Kit Combo also includes take-down arrows of varying sizes, with the longest section measuring at 10.5 inches in addition to small fletchings that are 4 inches from the nock. And, because every archer should have proper storage to keep their tools safe, the kit also comes with a pro arrow kit case, designed to be easy to carry around and compactly stored.

Featured in Maxim, Lad Bible, GEARCULTURE, and more, The Pocket Shot Pro Arrow Kit Combo is a must-have for all levels of archers. And for a limited time, you can save over 25%, making the entire kit just $99 bucks.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.