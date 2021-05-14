Emily Ratajkowski’s NFT Bikini Shot Sells In Six Minutes For $140,000

The sale of Emily Ratajkowski’s first NFT is definitely getting everyone’s attention after the photo of her standing in front of herself in a painted bikini sold for $140,000.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s image reportedly generated intense bidding at Christie’s auction house that lasted for six minutes, the New York Post reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Titled, “Buying Myself Back: A Model for Redistribution,” the lucky bidder from New York City beat out the other online bidders from places like Monaco and France to score the digital ownership of the picture of her standing in front of herself. (RELATED: ‘It’s Mine And No One Else’s’: Cara Delevingne Poses Nude While Talking About Her Vagina For NFT Video)

What you’ll get if you win Emily Ratajkowski’s NFT Christie’s auction https://t.co/AuJAhs99pW pic.twitter.com/XEgIczLA4g — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2021

The photo shows Ratajkowski in the background wearing a painted bikini top for her appearance in the 2014 annual swimsuit issue with the supermodel standing in front of the photo, for an NFT, which stands for non-fungible token. NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain, the outlet noted. It records transactions and gives buyers proof of ownership.

Emily said she was paid $150 for the image as part of her swimsuit shoot for SI. Artist Richard Prince then co-opted the shot for his own series and Ratajkowski bought it back for more than $80,000.

“Works of unnamed muses sell for millions of dollars and build careers of traditionally male artists, while the subjects of these works receive nothing,” Emily wrote on Instagram. “NFTs carry the potential to allow women ongoing control over their image and the ability to receive rightful compensation for its usage and distribution.”