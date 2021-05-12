‘It’s Mine And No One Else’s’: Cara Delevingne Poses Nude While Talking About Her Vagina For NFT Video

Cara Delevingne wants everyone to know her vagina is hers and “no one else’s” as she talked about it while she posed nude for an NFT video.

“My first word was ‘mine,'” the 28-year-old actress shared in the film she collaborated with artist Chemical X on about her vagina, Page Six reported in a piece published Wednesday.

"To me, that means something that is most mine — my vagina," she added. "I own it. It's mine and no one else's."

"I choose what I do with it," Delevingne continued. "And no one can take that away from me."

In the clip, the model is not wearing a stitch of clothing as she posed with her arms covering her bare chest, for an NFT, which stands for non-fungible token. NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain, the outlet noted. It records transactions and gives buyers proof of ownership.

The “Suicide Squad” star created the piece with the artist, who is previously known for creating artwork from ecstasy pills, in order to empower women.

“I want this to remind people of how incredibly powerful they are, what a beautiful thing their bodies are and to take pride in that,” Cara shared in a press release.

The film will be on display for seven days. If a private sale is not agreed upon, the NFT will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on May 13, with proceeds from the project going to Delevingne’s Foundation, which supports women’s rights, the LGBTQ community, mental health and environmental causes, the outlet noted.