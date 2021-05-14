Politics

‘You Don’t Tell Me What To F**king Do!’: Eric Swalwell Rebuffs Marjorie Taylor Greene Aide For Telling Him He Can Ditch His Mask

Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell rebuffed Nick Dyer, spokesman for Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for telling him that he could ditch his mask.

The Hill’s Scott Wong reported on the confrontation, saying that Dyer had approached Swallwell and informed him, “Biden says you can take off your mask.” (RELATED: ‘She Knows What I Know’: GOP House Leader Says Pelosi Understands Why Swalwell Should Not Sit On Intel Committee)

“Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: ‘You don’t tell me what to f**king do!'” Wong continued.

Wong added clarification that although he had witnessed a confrontation between the two, he had not been close enough to hear exactly what was said.

Swalwell appeared to confirm Dyer’s version of events, however, sharing Wong’s tweet and adding, “I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.”

Following a reversal in guidance from the CDC and then from President Joe Biden – which said that fully vaccinated people should not be required to wear masks indoors or outside — Republicans have petitioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lift the mask requirement on the House floor.

Thus far, Pelosi has said that the mask rule will remain in place.