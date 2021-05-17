US

3 Alleged Aryan Brotherhood Members Dumped At A Hospital In New Mexico, Fatally Shot

Three men suspected to be members of the Aryan Brotherhood were dumped at a hospital in New Mexico last week after being fatally shot, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The shooting occurred on May 12 before a fourth man, also suspected of being a member of the white supremacist gang Aryan Brotherhood, dropped them off at an Albuquerque hospital, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Authorities have released the identity of two of the three victims. Brandon Torres and James Fisher, age 44 and 41 respectively, succumbed to wounds sustained in the May 12 shooting, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center identified the three shooting victims as members of the Aryan Brotherhood, an agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wrote in a complaint. (RELATED: 2 Alleged Aryan Circle Gang Members Charged With Violent Crimes Including Murder And Assault)

The man who allegedly dropped the three men off at the hospital has been identified as 41-year-old Richard Kuykendall, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Kuykendall has tattoos that link him to the Aryan Brotherhood.

Police have arrested and charged Kuykendall with possession of a firearm and ammunition, and a member of the FBI laid out in a criminal complaint that they believe he may have even killed one of the men, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Authorities have obtained video surveillance footage that shows Kuykendall being shot at by someone inside of a vehicle at the scene of the crime, the Albuquerque Journal noted. Kuykendall reportedly entered the vehicle before he drove to the hospital.