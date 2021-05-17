Editorial

FLASHBACK: Nick Saban Was Already A Football Genius At The Age Of 15

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It’s downright absurd how smart Alabama football coach Nick Saban was as a kid.

The popular Twitter account @alabamadiehards tweeted an old ESPN video Monday of Saban telling a story about playing in high school as a 15-year-old. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how smart was Saban as a young man? He called the plays himself as the team’s starting quarterback, and learned some serious lessons along the way.

Watch him break it all down below.

I know I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll said it again. Nick Saban is simply on a different level than pretty much everyone else.

His brain doesn’t function like the average person’s. Not even close. He’s living on his own planet, and that’s why he has seven national title rings.

I was a terrible athlete growing up, but even if I was solid, I’m not sure I would have been smart enough to call plays at the age of 15.

In fact, I’m fairly confident I wouldn’t be. Again, that’s why he has seven national titles and I don’t.

Never change, Saban! Never change!