REDDIT DEBATE: What Would It Take For Alabama To Fire Nick Saban?

Reddit is debating what it would take for Alabama to fire football coach Nick Saban.

In a question posed by u/Distinct_Kangaroo, what would it take for the Crimson Tide to fire the seven-time national champion if we don’t include “ethical misconduct.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily, the answer to this question is very simple. There’s nothing that would cause Alabama to fire Nick Saban.

Realistically, Saban will never have a bad team. He recruits far too well and too many great players want to play for him.

Could he have a situation unfold where he stops winning national titles on a regular basis? Sure, but I don’t Alabama would fire him even in that situation.

The dude has brought six national titles to Tuscaloosa and built a college football powerhouse unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

He’s the most influential and powerful person in all of college football. Guys like that don’t get fired. They just don’t. They’re like dictators. You don’t just throw them out of office.

Also, Saban is 69, which means that he probably has less than a decade of coaching left in him at most. Realistically, he probably has about four more seasons.

Again, there’s nothing that could go wrong over the point of four years that could result in him being fired. To put it as simply as possible, Alabama will never fire Nick Saban.